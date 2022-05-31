Guwahati: Class IX Student Attempts Suicide By Jumping From 5th Floor

A 16-year-old minor boy allegedly attempted suicide by jumping off from a mall in Guwahati’s Rukminigaon area on Tuesday.

Sources said that the minor boy is a student of standard IX in Anand Academy.

He allegedly jumped off from the fifth floor of INOX mall at around 2.25 pm today, sources said, adding that the reason for him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

The boy was immediately rushed to GNRC hospital in critical condition and is currently undergoing treatment.

According to doctors, the minor boy fractured his hip, both his legs and his right hand.

