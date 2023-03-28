Five Planets Line Up In Night Sky In Rare Occurrence; Things To Remember

A

Tuesday is the best day to catch the whole group together. People will have to look to the western horizon right after sunset, said the NASA astronomer.

The planets will be stretching from the horizon line to around halfway up the night sky. However, if you don’t want to miss all of them together, you can’t afford to be late. Mercury and Jupiter will quickly go below the horizon around half an hour after sunset.

The cosmic spectacle can be seen from anywhere on the Earth as long as you have clear skies and a view of the west.

NASA astronomer Bill Cooke said, “That's the beauty of these planetary alignments. It doesn't take much.”