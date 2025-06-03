Floods and Landslides Ravage Assam, Death Toll Hits 11

The flood situation in Assam remains dire, with the death toll from the ongoing disaster rising to 11. Recent reports from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reveal that six people have lost their lives due to flooding, while five others have died in landslides.

The floods have severely impacted over 5.15 lakh residents across 22 districts, leaving a trail of destruction. The situation worsened in the past 24 hours, with another person drowning in the floodwaters in Hojai district. Two others are also missing, one from Hailakandi and another from Dibrugarh.

As of June 2, 1,254 villages in areas like Hailakandi, Nagaon, Dibrugarh, and Kamrup have been submerged, affecting tens of thousands of people. The Brahmaputra River and its tributaries, including the Barak River, are overflowing at multiple locations, causing widespread damage to homes and infrastructure.

Among the worst-hit districts is Sribhumi, where nearly 1.94 lakh people are grappling with floodwaters. Other heavily affected areas include Cachar, Nagaon, Lakhimpur, and Hailakandi. The floods have submerged more than 12,600 hectares of farmland, leaving many farmers facing heavy losses.

Authorities have set up 322 relief camps, offering shelter to around 1.85 lakh people who have been displaced by the floodwaters. Additionally, over 4.67 lakh animals have been affected, with nearly 100 animals reported lost in the past 24 hours.

The relentless rains and rising river levels have also taken a toll on infrastructure, with dozens of roads, bridges, and embankments either damaged or breached.

The northeast region, already struggling with heavy rainfall, continues to battle severe weather conditions, as Assam, Manipur, Tripura, and other states endure floods, landslides, and increased river levels.

In response to the crisis, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has pledged full support to the affected regions. He has also been in touch with the Chief Ministers of Assam, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh, as well as the Governor of Manipur, to coordinate relief efforts.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast that the heavy rainfall will continue in the region for the next two days, though the intensity is expected to lessen afterward.

