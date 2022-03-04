Foreign Cigarettes Worth Rs 6 Lakh Seized In Mizoram

A consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes worth over Rs 6 lakh have been seized by troopers of Assam Rifles from Mizoram’s Champhai district.

The Assam Rifles, in an official statement, said that the approximate cost of the recovered foreign origin cigarettes is worth Rs 60,5800.

The foreign cigarettes have now been handed over to the Customs Department for further legal proceedings.

Ongoing smuggling of foreign origin cigarettes is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border, it further said.

Last month, a total of 1300 packets of Burmese cigarettes worth Rs 6 lakh were seized from two trucks in Assam's Cachar district.

The two trucks were reportedly coming in from Manipur.

