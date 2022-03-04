PM Modi Chairs Fifth Meet On Evacuation Efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the evacuation efforts for Indian nationals stranded in war torn Ukraine, on Friday.

Senior officials including National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla attended the meeting.

Notably, this the fifth such review meeting on the tensed situation in Ukraine and ongoing efforts under Operation Ganga to bring back Indians with PM Modi chairing it.

The Prime Minsiter also emphasized the need to resolve issues through dialogue and dimplomacy at the virtual Quad leaders meet on Thursday.

The PM also highlighted the importance of adhering to the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.