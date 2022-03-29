Former Meghalaya Cop Gets Life Sentence For Raping Two Minors

A former police officer has been awareded to life sentence by a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) court in Meghalaya for raping and threatening two minor sisters back in 2013.

On Monday, the accused, identified as Nurul Islam, was sentenced to life along with a fine of Rs 8 lakh which is to be paid to the victims. He was earlier convicted by the POSCO court last week.

Islam has been found guilty under POCSO Act, 2012 and also IPC Act.

As per reports, the crime was committed when Islam was the officer-in-charge of Ampati police station in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district.

Islam raped a 14-year-old girl at the Ampati police station on March 13 and 14, 2013.

On March 31 the same year, the raped her 17-year-old elder sister at gunpoint, after which the father of the victims filed an FIR against Islam.

