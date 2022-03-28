Assam: Road Accident Claims 2 Lives In Bihpuria

Two youths were killed in a tragic accident at Narayanpur in the Lakhimpur district of Assam on Monday.

The accident took place today evening on National Highway 15 at Narayanpur under the Bihpuria constituency of the Lakhimpur district of Assam.

The two youths were travelling on a motorcycle reportedly hit a trailer truck parked on the roadside, resulting in the accident. One of them was killed on the spot while the other succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.