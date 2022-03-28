Assam: Road Accident Claims 2 Lives In Bihpuria

Two youths were killed in a tragic accident at Narayanpur in the Lakhimpur district of Assam on Monday.
The accident took place today evening on National Highway 15 at Narayanpur under the Bihpuria constituency of the Lakhimpur district of Assam.
The two youths were travelling on a motorcycle reportedly hit a trailer truck parked on the roadside, resulting in the accident. One of them was killed on the spot while the other succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.
The motorcycle which met with the accident has been identified as a Hero Super Splendor having registration numbers AS 07 S 0902. The truck involved in the accident had registration numbers AS 02 E 5989.
Meanwhile, the deceased youths have been identified as Prafulla Pegu and Ananta Doley, residents of Gohaipukhuri in Narayanpur.
While Pegu was killed on the spot, Doley sustained fatal injuries. He succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to nearby Dhalpur hospital.