Former Nagaland Chief Secretary P Talitemjen Ao Passes Away

Former Nagaland Chief Secretary P Talitemjen Ao passed away on Thursday at Oking Hospital in Kohima. He was 78.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and one daughter.

Governor of Nagaland Prof. Jagdish Mukhi has condoled Ao’s demise and said that his passing would be an irreparable loss to the people of the state, adding that the relentless and selfless services towards the people of Nagaland during his career would be remembered for many years to come.

“In this hour of bereavement, I on behalf of the people of Nagaland and on my own behalf convey our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray to the Lord, the grace to bear this loss and the strength to remain steadfast,” he said.

Nagaland Chief Minister also expressed shock and sadness at the passing of the former chief secretary, and the first Chief Information Commissioner of Nagaland.

He described Ao as a God fearing, conscientious, upright and dedicated officer, whose hard work, honesty and integrity left an impact in all his assignments and postings.

“He was a true gentleman, who was always calm and collected even in the most difficult of situations, and was a role model to many within and outside the government,” he conveyed.

“An officer with a high degree of professionalism, punctuality and sense of duty, it was a pleasure to work with Shri P Talitemjen Ao,” he added.

Ao became the state’s first Chief Information Commissioner after his retirement and served for five years. He set up the office of the state’s Information Commission from scratch.