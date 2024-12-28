Former PM Manmohan Singh's Last Rites To Be Held Today

The last rites of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh will be performed today at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi at 11:45 am with full State honours. Dr. Singh, who passed away on December 26 at the age of 92 due to age-related ailments, was mourned globally, with tributes pouring in for the respected economist and statesman.

The government has declared a seven-day State mourning to honour the former prime minister's legacy. As part of the ceremonial arrangements, Dr. Singh’s body will be taken from his residence to the Congress headquarters at Akbar Road at 8 am, where the public can pay their respects. At 9:30 am, a funeral procession will proceed to Nigambodh Ghat for the cremation ceremony.

The Union Home Ministry announced on Friday night that a memorial will be established in honour of Dr. Singh. While a location for the memorial is yet to be finalized, the government assured that the process is underway. The ministry has communicated this to Dr. Singh’s family and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who had requested a suitable site for the memorial.

The Congress Party criticized the delay in deciding a memorial site, calling it a deliberate slight to the country’s first Sikh prime minister. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed the party's displeasure, questioning why a figure of Dr. Singh's global stature and immense contributions had not been accorded an immediate and fitting tribute.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the day. Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place from 7 am to 3 pm along key routes, including Ring Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Boulevard Road, and Netaji Subhash Marg. Commuters traveling to areas such as Old Delhi Railway Station, ISBT, Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, and Tis Hazari Court are advised to allow extra time to avoid delays.

