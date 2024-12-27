From Assamese Cuisine to Politics: Dr. Manmohan Singh’s Connection with Assam

As the nation mourns the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, Hemprabha Saikia, wife of former Assam Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia, expressed immense pride and a personal connection with the late leader.

Recalling fond memories, Hemprabha Saikia shared that Dr. Singh once personally prepared and served her a meal, highlighting the warmth of their bond. Dr. Singh also embraced Assamese culinary traditions during his time in Guwahati, learning them from her.

Dr. Singh resided in a rented house in Guwahati from 1991, paying a monthly rent of ₹700. This house holds significant historical value, as it was where he stayed before becoming Prime Minister. His last visit to the house was in 2014. Hemprabha Saikia also credited her late husband, Hiteswar Saikia, for mentoring Dr. Singh and guiding him into active politics.

Speaking to the media, Hemprabha Saikia expressed, "This is a significant loss for our family. Although he moved out of the rented house after his term as Prime Minister ended, he remained in touch with us. When the late Tarun Gogoi was the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Singh came to Guwahati to cast his vote and visited us with his family. We shared wonderful memories, had lunch together, and took pictures. I considered him like family, especially during my husband's tenure as the Chief Minister of Assam, when he stayed with us. He rented the room while serving as the Finance Minister of India. He was incredibly humble and down-to-earth, and I earned a great deal of respect from him as a 'land lady'. There were many who conspired against us, hoping to have him leave our house, but he was not interested in luxury or extravagant rooms. He was content to stay in our home as a tenant."

Hemprabha Saikia herself has been a prominent political figure, serving as Assam’s Minister of Handloom and Textiles from 2001 to 2006 and representing the Nazira constituency in the Assam Legislative Assembly from 1996 to 2006. She was also the Chairman of the Assam Tourism Development Corporation, while her son, Debabrata Saikia, serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly.

Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour in for the late former Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to Dr. Singh and offered condolences to his family. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also visited Dr. Singh’s residence to pay homage.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi reached Dr. Singh’s Delhi residence to pay their respects, joining countless leaders and citizens in honoring the legacy of one of India’s most respected statesmen.