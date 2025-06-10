Four Missing Minors From Baksa Rescued in Guwahati

Four minors from Assam’s Baksa district, who had gone missing, were rescued by police in Guwahati on Monday night.

Advertisment

According to sources, the group—which included both boys and girls—was traced to the Khanapara area of the city. They had reportedly fallen into the clutches of a suspicious network and arrived in Guwahati under unclear circumstances.

The children, all from Jalah in Baksa district, were untraceable for some time before they were located in Guwahati.

All four minors were rescued safely, and police have launched an investigation to uncover the circumstances behind their disappearance and identify any possible involvement of trafficking or exploitation networks.

Also Read: Guwahati: Missing Man's Body Found in Bharalu River, Family Alleges Murder