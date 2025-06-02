Guwahati: Missing Man's Body Found in Bharalu River, Family Alleges Murder

A man's body was found floating in the Bharalu River near Manpara in Guwahati on Monday morning. Police from Fatasil Ambari reached the spot soon after the discovery and started an investigation.

Advertisment

Locals and family members suspect that the body might be that of one Subhrajit Pal, a young man who had gone missing last Friday. His family had filed a missing report at Fatasil Police Station, but they were reportedly sent to Udalbakra Police Station without proper help.

The family has accused two youths, Rajib and Sonai, of killing Subhrajit. Police are now looking into the matter and trying to confirm the identity of the body.

Further investigation is on.

Also Read: AAP Leader’s Daughter Vanishes in Canada, Body Found Near Beach