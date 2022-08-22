Four Pratidintime Journalists Receive UNICEF Media Fellowship

Four journalists from Pratidintime have received the UNICEF Media Fellowship award for coverage on various issues.

The awardees are –

News editor Pankaj Saikia

Senior journalist Bimal Bhushan Mahanta

Journalist Bhaskarjyoti Deka

Sipajhar journalist Manoj Ali

UNICEF or United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, now officially United Nations Children's Fund, is an agency of the United Nations responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.

The agency is among the most widespread and recognizable social welfare organizations in the world, with a presence in 192 countries and territories.