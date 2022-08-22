Top Stories

Four Pratidintime Journalists Receive UNICEF Media Fellowship

Four journalists from Pratidintime have received the UNICEF Media Fellowship award for coverage on various issues pertaining to children.
Four Pratidintime Journalists Receive UNICEF Media Fellowship
Pratidin Bureau

Four journalists from Pratidintime have received the UNICEF Media Fellowship award for coverage on various issues.

The awardees are –

  • News editor Pankaj Saikia

  • Senior journalist Bimal Bhushan Mahanta

  • Journalist Bhaskarjyoti Deka

  • Sipajhar journalist Manoj Ali

UNICEF or United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, now officially United Nations Children's Fund, is an agency of the United Nations responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.

The agency is among the most widespread and recognizable social welfare organizations in the world, with a presence in 192 countries and territories.

Also Read
Assam: Minor Boy Dies Of Electrocution While Working at Cement Factory
pratidintime
UNICEF media fellowship

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com