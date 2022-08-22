Four Pratidintime Journalists Receive UNICEF Media Fellowship

Four journalists from Pratidintime have received the UNICEF Media Fellowship award for coverage on various issues.
The awardees are –
News editor Pankaj Saikia
Senior journalist Bimal Bhushan Mahanta
Journalist Bhaskarjyoti Deka
Sipajhar journalist Manoj Ali
UNICEF or United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, now officially United Nations Children's Fund, is an agency of the United Nations responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.
The agency is among the most widespread and recognizable social welfare organizations in the world, with a presence in 192 countries and territories.