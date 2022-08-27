Fraudster Siphons Over Rs 10 Lakh From Guwahati Woman

Assam police CID on Friday successfully tracked down a fraudster who siphoned over Rs 10 lakh from a Guwahati resident.

According to the agency, the fraudster called the victim on Thursday over phone under the guise of bank official. He then asked the lady to share the OTP in the name of clearing a cheque, which was received on the mobile number of the victim and the woman innocently shared it.

The fraudster then siphoned off Rs. 11, 09,202 from her account.

Following this, the victim woman immediately filed a complaint at Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System 24 x 7 Helpline number 1930.

“The CID, Assam swung into action and traced the transaction, alerted concerned bank nodal officers over phone and through e-mail and trailed the funds within 24 hours. CID was able to trace and freeze Rs. 10.18 lacs; (Rs. 10 lacs at the State Bank of India and Rs. 18,000 at the Federal Bank). Necessary follow-up action is being taken to refund the fraud amount to the victim and a case is being registered,” said CID in a statement.

The arrest of the fraudster is however still awaited.