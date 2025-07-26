From Digboi to ISRO: Assam Girl Selected for Solar Mission Workshop in Kerala

From a small village near Assam’s Digboi, a brilliant young student is reaching for the stars, literally. Himani Gurung, the daughter of humble farmers, has been chosen as the only student from the region to attend an exclusive workshop organized by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on its prestigious solar mission, Aditya-L1.

Advertisment

The event is being held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, and is organised by the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA). It will bring together students from across India to learn about the Sun, discuss ISRO’s recent solar mission, and explore how the mission is helping us understand our nearest star better.

What makes Himani’s journey truly inspiring is her background. She is the second daughter of Rudra Bahadur Gurung and Mili Maya Gurung- simple farmers living in a tin-roofed house in a remote corner of Assam. Despite the financial challenges, Himani always stood out as a bright and hardworking student.

Speaking to Pratidin Time, her father said, “I feel very proud of her. I always knew she was intelligent since childhood, but I never expected her to reach this level. I hope she becomes even more successful in the future.”

From her early school days at St. Mary’s in Margherita to completing her Class 12 from Salt Brook Academy in Dibrugarh, she consistently excelled. Later, she pursued her graduation in Physics from Dibrugarh University, where she ranked third in her department. Today, she is pursuing her Master’s in Applied Physics and Astrophysics at Tezpur University.

Her selection for the ISRO-related workshop is not just a personal milestone, it’s a proud moment for her family and the entire community. Her parents, who have struggled for years to support their children’s education, were moved to tears on hearing the news.

Locals, too, have joined in celebrating her success. In a region where stories like Himani’s are rare, her achievement has brought hope and inspiration to many young students who dream of achieving something big despite humble beginnings.

Also Read: Amit Shah Unveils Updated Flood Hazard Atlas for Assam Using ISRO Data