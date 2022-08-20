Gang Of Thieves Busted In Guwahati

In a major haul, city police on Friday night busted a gang of thieves at Bhagaduttapur area in Kahilipara.

The arrestees include four men and one woman, all hailing from Lakhipur in Goalpara district. Their identities are yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, the gang had been carrying out various criminal activities in Hatigaon area of the city since a long time.

Police recovered gold necklaces, laptops, mobile, music system from their possession, sources informed.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections has been registered against the arrested individuals.