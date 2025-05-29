Gauhati HC Receives Bomb Threat, Security Stepped Up

The Gauhati High Court allegedly received a bomb threat via email on Monday morning,

Advertisment

Sources said the message warned that the court would be blown up with explosives. Following the alert, city police and senior officials rushed to the court premises and launched an investigation.

This comes just a month after a similar bomb threat was received by the court via email.

According to a senior high court official, the threatening email came from an unknown group identifying itself as 'Madras Tigers'. The group claimed it would blow up the entire building.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read: No Explosives Found After Bomb Threat Call to Guwahati Railway Station