No Explosives Found After Bomb Threat Call to Guwahati Railway Station

A bomb threat was reported at Guwahati Railway Station on Thursday morning. At around 11 AM, the City Police Control in Guwahati received a telephonic call from the Shillong Police's 112 helpline.

The caller informed the police of a potential bomb blast at the railway station in Paltan Bazar, Guwahati.

In response, police, the Government Railway Police (GRP), and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) immediately launched a thorough inspection of the station premises.

Sniffer dogs and bomb detection equipment were deployed to ensure a swift and efficient search, all while maintaining public calm and order.

The alternative cell number of the caller was traced, and further investigations are underway.

After an exhaustive check by all involved agencies, no explosives were found.

Following the clearance, all police teams dispersed, confirming that the threat was a false alarm. Meanwhile, the concerned authorities continue their investigation into the incident.

