Gaurav Gogoi Seeks Urgent Lok Sabha Discussion on Trump's 26% Tariff on India

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, urging an immediate discussion on the US’s decision to impose retaliatory tariffs on Indian exports. The move comes in response to US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 26% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods, citing high import duties and trade restrictions imposed by India.

In his notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General, Gogoi stressed the urgent need to debate the economic impact of these tariffs, warning that they would severely affect price-sensitive sectors such as textiles, jewelry, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals, making them less competitive in the American market.

"It is concerning that despite multiple rounds of trade discussions, no amicable resolution has been reached. The government must act swiftly with diplomatic and trade countermeasures to protect Indian exporters and the millions of workers who depend on these industries," Gogoi stated in his motion.

He highlighted that India's reciprocal tariffs were significantly higher than those of countries like China (67%), Japan (46.4%), and South Korea (50%), making Indian exports less competitive than those from regions like the European Union (20%) and the United Kingdom (10%). Gogoi warned that the move could discourage foreign investment, slow technological advancements, and push US businesses to relocate operations to alternative markets such as Vietnam and Indonesia.

"This issue has severe economic ramifications and requires the House's immediate attention," he urged, calling on the government to outline its strategy to counteract the negative impact and safeguard India’s trade interests.

President Trump defended the tariff hike as a necessary countermeasure against what he termed as India's "unfair trade practices," including a 70% duty on motorcycles and other trade barriers. He further accused India of currency manipulation, adding to the already strained trade relations between the two nations.