Gautam Adani Is Now Second Richest Person In The World

There seems to be no stopping for Indian billionaire Gautam Adani as he has now become the second richest person in the world, according to Forbes.

Adani surpassed Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and Louis Vitton's Bernard Arnault and is currently worth $154.7 billion.

Elon Musk remains the richest person with a net worth of 273.5 billion.

Earlier last month, Adani had overtaken Arnault to grab the third spot, but was behind Musk and Bezos

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, is at the eighth spot and is worth $92 billion.

Adani is a first-generation entrepreneur and heads the Adani Group which comprises of seven publicly listed companies spanning infrastructure, mining, energy, and other sectors.

It may be mentioned that Adani Group stocks Adani Enterprises, Adani Port and Adani Transmission hit their record highs on the Bombay Stock Exchange in Friday's early deals, leading to a surge in the group Chairman's real time net worth.