Guwahati: Former RS Member's Son Shoots Himself Dead

The son of a former Rajya Sabha member from Assam allegedly shot himself dead in Guwahati on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Dhruba Gogoi, son of Tilok Gogoi - a former RS member of the Congress party from 1977 to 1980.

According to sources, Dhruba allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol at his apartment in city’s Rukminigaon area.

Dhruba Gogoi was the owner of an automobile shop based in Rukmingaon. The reason for him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, local police reached the scene to assess the situation.

It is learned that Dhruba had been battling with a nerve-related disease since a long time. He was also suffering from depression, sources said.

The sleuths of Crime Investigation Department (CID) have also arrived at the scene.

Further investigation is on.