Gautam Gambhir Receives Death Threat from 'ISIS Kashmir', Seeks Police Protection

Indian cricket head coach and former BJP Member of Parliament Gautam Gambhir has reportedly received a death threat from the terror outfit “ISIS Kashmir,” prompting him to seek urgent police intervention.

According to reports, Gambhir received two threatening emails on April 22—one in the afternoon and another later that evening—both bearing the chilling message, “IKillU.” In response, Gambhir approached the Delhi Police on Wednesday, requesting immediate action and filing a formal complaint at the Rajinder Nagar Police Station. He also appealed to the DCP of Central Delhi for heightened security for himself and his family.

This isn't the first time Gambhir has faced such threats. A similar incident was reported in November 2021, during his tenure as a Member of Parliament.

The Delhi Police have launched an investigation into the matter and are expected to implement appropriate security measures to ensure the safety of the cricket coach and his family.

The threat came just a day after Gambhir condemned a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where terrorists opened fire on tourists in the Baisaran meadow, killing 26 civilians in one of the deadliest incidents since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Reacting to the tragedy, Gambhir wrote on X, “Praying for the families of the deceased. Those responsible for this will pay. India will strike.”

