Global Diplomats Laud Assam’s Sustainable Tourism & Ecological Conservation

Diplomats from 60 countries, along with their spouses, visited Assam as part of an official trip led by External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar. The delegation expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to experience the state's rich cultural and ecological heritage.

Several ambassadors, speaking to reporters, commended the initiative, stating that the visit deepened their understanding of India's vast diversity. Francesco Fernandes, Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of Timor-Leste, called the experience a privilege and highlighted Assam’s immense potential for ecotourism.

"It has been an incredible experience, and I am grateful to Minister Jaishankar for this invitation. Assam holds great potential for ecotourism, especially with its wildlife diversity. Conservation and sustainability efforts are essential, and I have learned a lot from this visit," Fernandes said.

The Acting High Commissioner of Ghana to India noted that the trip had been a learning experience, giving him fresh insights to incorporate into his diplomatic work.

"This is my first time visiting Assam, and it has been an eye-opening experience. I have gained a deeper appreciation of India's cultural and religious diversity. I extend my gratitude to the External Affairs Minister for organizing this insightful visit," he remarked.

Christian Kamill, Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of Sweden in India, expressed his appreciation for the trip, stating that it strengthened bonds among diplomats while offering a glimpse into Assam’s ecological beauty.

"I am delighted to have participated in this immersive trip. This experience, particularly visiting Kaziranga National Park, will stay with me for a lifetime. It’s my second visit to Assam, but my first time in the park, and I look forward to returning soon," Kamill shared.

Dharamkumar Seeraj, High Commissioner of Guyana, South America, emphasized India's leadership in promoting sustainable and environmentally friendly development.

"I am highly encouraged by this visit, as my country is also focusing on sustainable and renewable energy. India’s leadership in this area is commendable, and this trip has provided valuable insights into global sustainability efforts," he stated.

Seeraj also praised the humane treatment of wildlife in Assam. "I was particularly moved by the way animals, especially elephants, are cared for in the park. The emphasis on conservation ensures that endangered species have a secure habitat," he added.

Another diplomat described the visit to Kaziranga National Park as "mystical."

"The atmosphere was surreal, and we were fortunate to see many animals in their natural habitat. This was an unforgettable experience, and I would highly recommend it to others," the diplomat said.

During the trip, the delegation visited the historic Sarnath archaeological site and the renowned Kaziranga National Park, known for its one-horned rhinoceros. Minister Jaishankar accompanied the diplomats throughout the tour, showcasing Assam’s rich heritage and natural beauty.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the visit, stating, "Envoys experience incredible cultural and ecological diversity. Heads of Mission, spouses of HoMs, and diplomats of 60 countries visited the iconic Sarnath archaeological site and the mesmerizing @kaziranga_ National Park. They were accompanied by EAM @DrSJaishankar."

