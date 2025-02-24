EAM Jaishankar Confident of Advantage Assam 2.0's Success

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has expressed strong confidence in the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, emphasizing that it will successfully attract global investment to the state. He highlighted the participation of mission heads and ambassadors from 45 countries, noting that their presence underscores the growing international interest in Assam’s economic potential. He also pointed out that Act East nations have a special focus on the summit, given Assam’s pivotal role in India’s Act East policy.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters, Jaishankar stated, "Mission heads and ambassadors from 45 countries have come with us, along with 15-20 envoys separately. This showcases the world's growing interest in India and Assam. I believe they will receive a grand welcome, gain valuable insights, and their enthusiasm will increase."

Ahead of the summit, Jaishankar and the visiting diplomats embarked on an elephant safari in Kaziranga National Park, showcasing Assam’s rich biodiversity and tourism potential. He lauded the rising number of tourists to Kaziranga, which has already crossed three lakh visitors, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for domestic tourism.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, scheduled for February 25-26 at Khanapara Veterinary College Field, Guwahati, is set to be a landmark event for the state’s economic growth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness a grand Jhumoir dance performance at Sarusajai Stadium today, featuring over 8,600 artists from 800 tea gardens across the state and inaugurate the summit on 25 February.

The mega Infrastructure & Investment Summit will witness participation from several Union Ministers, top industrialists, and global diplomats. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the summit’s transformative potential, stating, "Advantage Assam 2.0 will redefine Assam’s journey for all time to come. We have already received investment proposals worth ₹1 lakh crore, and this number is expected to rise further."