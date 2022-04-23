Assam CM Announces 50 Lakh Ex Gratia To Soldiers Killed In Action

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced a hike in the ex gratia given to the soldiers who are killed on the line of duty and a job to one person of the family in a bid to recognize their sacrifices and compensate their loss.

CM Sarma said, “The soldiers who lose their lives for the country will now be given Rs 50 lakh instead of 20 lakh and a government job will also be given to one person in their family,” while addressing an honour ceremony for the veterans of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

The CM also said, “We understand that while our bravehearts keep us secure, we also at the same time have a responsibility to stand by them and their families.”

“Our government has made efforts to recognise and compensate the sacrifices made by our soldiers by way of offering Rs 50 lakh as ex gratia, jobs for next of kin, 2 per cent job reservation in government jobs, and reservation of seats for their wards in medical studies,” he tweeted.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh also attended the event as he was in Guwahati. He felicitated the veterans of the 1971 Indo-Pak war at the function and also released a book titled 'The Bravehearts of 1971'.