Assam CM Announces 50 Lakh Ex Gratia To Soldiers Killed In Action

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced a hike in the ex gratia given to the soldiers who are killed on the line of duty and a job to one person of the family in a bid to recognize their sacrifices and compensate their loss.
CM Sarma said, “The soldiers who lose their lives for the country will now be given Rs 50 lakh instead of 20 lakh and a government job will also be given to one person in their family,” while addressing an honour ceremony for the veterans of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.
The CM also said, “We understand that while our bravehearts keep us secure, we also at the same time have a responsibility to stand by them and their families.”
“Our government has made efforts to recognise and compensate the sacrifices made by our soldiers by way of offering Rs 50 lakh as ex gratia, jobs for next of kin, 2 per cent job reservation in government jobs, and reservation of seats for their wards in medical studies,” he tweeted.
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh also attended the event as he was in Guwahati. He felicitated the veterans of the 1971 Indo-Pak war at the function and also released a book titled 'The Bravehearts of 1971'.
The program was organised by the government of Assam and was attended by over 300 war veterans, Veer Naris and their families.
The state government held the program to honour the valour, dedication and sacrifice of the bravehearts who ensured India’s victory in the 1971 war.
Among those present was Lt Col Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir (Retd), a Bangladeshi veteran of the 1971 war who was awarded a Padma Shri, along with veterans from the 1965 war as well.
Meanwhile, Singh expressed his happiness at meeting the war heroes and Veer Naris, while addressing the event. He paid tributes to those who made the supreme sacrifice during the war and described the veterans as important assets of the nation.
He said, “An in-service soldier is India's strength and a veteran is an everlasting inspiration to stand by that strength.”
Singh also said that India would not hesitate to act against terrorists who targeted the country from across borders and to take bold decisions to protect the country.