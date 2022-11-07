GMC Sludge Extraction Scam: Main Accused Held In Rajasthan

The main accused in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) sludge extraction scam was on Monday arrested from Rajasthan.

The Chief Engineer (CE) of GMC, Tajdiqur Rahman, who had been on the run since the incident came to light, was apprehended today.

A team of officials from the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell was sent to Rajasthan to arrest and bring him back to Assam.

It may be noted that the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell was on October 21 handed the custody of all eight arrested in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) scam case for five days, after they were arrested earlier in the day.

Sleuths of the CM Vigilance Cell in Assam arrested eight accused for their alleged involvement in the massive GMC sludge extraction scam in Guwahati.