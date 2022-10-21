GMC Scam: 8 Arrested By CM Vigilance Cell Sent To 5 Days Custody

The Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell was on Friday handed the custody of all eight arrested in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) scam case for five days, after they were arrested earlier today.

Sleuths of the CM Vigilance Cell in Assam arrested eight accused for their alleged involvement in massive GMC scam in Guwahati.

The arrested individuals were identified as GMC OSD Babulal Sharma, cleanliness officer Aafis Ahmed and Executive Engineers Shankar Medhi, Ramakant Saikia, Elleen Begum, Chittaranjan Dutta, and Hiranya Barman.

They also arrested the Director of Dinsan Global Venture, Dinesh Jaiswal in connection with the matter.