Grief Strikes Bhogali Bihu: Assamese Singer Rajib Sadia Passes Away

Renowned Assamese singer Rajib Sadia is no more. The voice that once resonated with the emotions of Assam has been silenced forever. Sadia breathed his last on Monday afternoon while undergoing treatment at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh.

Advertisment

The tragedy unfolded on Sunday evening during a performance in Phillobari, Tinsukia. While captivating the audience with his soulful music, Sadia suddenly collapsed on stage, leaving everyone in shock. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors noted critical health complications.

Medical reports indicate that Sadia suffered from dangerously low blood pressure and a cardiac ailment. There are also concerns about a potential injury to a vein at the back of his neck, which could have worsened his condition. Despite all efforts, the singer succumbed to his ailments the following day.

Rajiv Sadia’s passing has cast a pall of gloom over the Bhogali Bihu celebrations in Assam. Known for his iconic contributions to Assamese culture, Sadia's music celebrated the soul and identity of the region. His demise leaves a void that will be hard to fill in Assam's cultural landscape.