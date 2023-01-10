One Held With 39 Stolen Mobile Phones, Ganja at Guwahati Railway Station

Top Stories

As many as 40 stolen mobile phones were recovered during an operation conducted based on specific information.
Pratidin Time

In a major haul, Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday recovered a large number of stolen mobile phones at Guwahati railway station. 

As many as 39 stolen mobile phones were recovered from a Rajdhani express train during an operation conducted based on specific information. 

Along with the phones, ganja weighing around 21 kg was also recovered. 

One person, identified as Saidur Ansaari, was arrested in connection to the seizure. According to information, the stolen phones and the ganja were being tranported from Dibrugarh to Bihar.

Further investigation is on.

Last week, the GRP had seized a massive consignment of opium from a train at Guwahati railway station. 

According to information, the police seized around 12 kilograms of opiumfrom New Delhi-bound Rajdhani express train that halted in Guwahati. 

The estimated market value of the opium was said to be around 10 lakhs.

