Gujarat: Pakistani Boat Carrying Heroin Worth Rs 280 Cr Seized

In a joint operation, the Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad on Monday seized a Pakistani boat in the Indian side of Arabian Sea and recovered heroin worth Rs 280 crore weighing 55kg from the vessel.

According to reports, the vessel had nine crew members on board during the operation. They have been detained for questioning.

The Pakistani ship named ‘Al Haj’ was intercepted when it ventured into the Indian waters, a defence spokesperson said.

"In joint Ops with ATS Gujarat, India Coast Guard ships apprehended Pak ship Al Haj with 09 crew in the Indian side of the Arabian sea with heroin worth 280 crores. Boat being brought to Jakhau for investigation," the PRO Defence Gujarat tweeted.

The seized boat was later brought to Jakhau port in Gujarat’s Kutch district for further investigation.

According to Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the boat carrying drugs was brought from Pakistan and was intercepted with the help of the Indian Coast Guard, after which, necessary action was taken.

