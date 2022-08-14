Gujarat Youth Spends Rs 2 Lakh To Revamp His Car To Tricolor Theme

To mark India’s 75 years of Independence, a youth from Surat in Gujarat revamped his car on the theme of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' at a cost of Rs 2 lakh.

The youth, namely Siddharth Doshi, travelled from Surat to Delhi in his revamped car to spread awareness about the initiative being run by the central government.

Throughout his journey, Siddharth distributed hundreds of flags to people and requested them to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' mission actively.

Siddharth’s car has now become a centre of attraction for everyone in Delhi. The images of videos of car have gone viral on social media. People were seen getting photos taken with Siddharth's car.

"To make people aware of the campaign, I drove from Surat (Gujarat) to Delhi in my car in 2 days... we want to meet PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," Sidharth Doshi told ANI.

He also expressed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"We are celebrating the 'Har Ghar Tiranaga' initiative. I am impressed with our PM Modi ji's initiative. I wanted to meet PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah and I have sought an appointment too," Siddharth said.

In front of Vijay Chowk in Delhi, Siddharth appealed to people to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative.

India will be celebrating the 76th Independence Day tomorrow and all the countrymen are already in a festive fervour.

Every year, the Prime Minister of India hoists the national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi and addresses the nation to mark the celebration of Independence Day.

On the eve of Independence Day, the President of India addresses the nation every year. This year, President Droupadi Murmu, the first tribal and second woman to occupy India's highest constitutional post, will address the nation in the evening on August 14.