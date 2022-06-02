11 Dead, 33 Missing As Hurricane Agatha Hits Mexico

Around 11 people were killed and 33 were missing after Hurricane Agatha made landfall in Mexico’s Oaxaca on Monday afternoon.

Governor of the state Alejandro Murat said that the figures were preliminary, since Agatha was still a low pressure system.

"Today Oaxaca is in mourning," he said, adding that 240 shelters were set up to assist people affected by the storm, particularly on the Pacific Coast and in the highlands, international media reported.

Over 40,000 people were affected as heavy rains, overflowing rivers lashed the state. Electricity was also knocked out in nine municipalities.

Agatha is the first hurricane of the 2022 season, making landfall as a category 2 hurricane in Oaxaca before weakening.

According to CNN, the heaviest rain was set to fall in the state of Oaxaca, where up to 16 inches was forecast, with isolated areas of 20 inches possible.

The remnants of Hurricane Agatha are expected to head out into the Caribbean Sea and are now at a 50 per cent chance of redevelopment in the upcoming days.

The National Hurricane Center's Atlantic Tropical Weather Outlook said that Agatha's remnants may contribute to the gradual development of a tropical system in the "far southwest Gulf of Mexico around mid-week or in the northwest Caribbean by the latter part of this week,

"Regardless of development, locally heavy rains will be possible across southern Mexico, the Yucatan Peninsula, Guatemala, and Belize through the week," the center had said, as per CNN.

Also Read: 2 Myanmar Nationals Nabbed With Arms, Ammunition In Mizoram