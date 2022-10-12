Assam Guv Releases Director Of Dr. B Borooah Cancer Institute's Autobiography

An autobiographical saga titled ‘Silent Contemplation …Awakening the Inner Protagonist” depicting the journey of a young boy to a budding doctor who went on to become the longest serving Director of a premier cancer institute of the country was released on Monday at the Raj Bhavan in Guwahati by Assam and Nagaland Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi in the presence of senior faculty members of Dr. B Borooah Cancer Institute.

Earlier, the Governor had released two books ‘Principles and Practice of Oncology’ and ‘Triple C’ in Cancer both edited by Dr. Amal Chandra Kataki.

The book penned by Dr. Amal Chandra Kataki depicts his struggles to bring Dr. B Borooah Cancer Institute to the forefront of cancer care, lifting the institute to its lofty heights with state of the art equipment and quality education to budding oncologists of the country.

He has strung together long forgotten snippets and laid bare his vision of cutting edge research, quality education and compassionate patient care. An excellent administrator with acumen in picking the right people for the right job who he then painstakingly groomed to form a vibrant and dynamic team to bring to life his ideas and vision. His tenure at the helm of the institute was road strewn with pitfalls through which he has successfully navigated to leave an indelible footprint is all penned in his memoire, making this autobiography a valuable addition to anyone wanting to learn the art of being an efficient hospital administrator.

Shri Ranjit Shekhar Mooshahary, Former Governor of Meghalaya in his foreword eloquently writes of Dr Kataki "Adversities are great educators for the agonists who do not cease the journey but carry on and on with hope to find the pot of gold at the end of the day. Work is worship through body and mind Silent Contemplation awakening the inner protagonist is an appropriate name for this memoirs full of small things with big purpose, office intrigues with selfish motives, and challenges that needed his constant attention.”

Professor Jagdish Mukhi, on release of the book appreciated the efforts of Dr Kataki in leading BBCI to great heights and penning his thoughts on his road to there.