Guwahati: School Teacher Robbed at Gunpoint In Rajgarh

A woman was robbed off her ornaments at gun-point by unidentified miscreants in Guwahati’s Rajgarh area.

The incident was reported from Rajgarh bye lane no 9.

Sources said that bike-borne miscreants robbed the woman at gunpoint and sped away with a gold chain that she was wearing.

The victim woman, identified as Antarika Lahkar, is a teacher at Icon Academy college situated close by.

Meanwhile, a case was registered at Chandmari police station and a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the perpetrators, police said.