Guwahati: Bike-Borne Miscreants Rob Woman Of Rs 10 Lakh In Broad Daylight

A daylight robbery was reported in Assam’s Guwahati on Friday wherein bike-borne miscreants allegedly looted Rs 10 lakh from a woman in Panbazar area.

According to sources, the woman came to Panbazar for some work after withdrawing the money from Central Bank of India in Lokhra area. When she was about to get down from her vehicle, two men in a black pulsar bike halted near her and snatched the bag of money before speeding away.

The incident was reported near BSNL office in Panbazar.

Meanwhile, the victim woman registered a complaint at Panbazar police station regarding the incident.

It is suspected that the bikers had been trailing her from Lokhra and waited for the right moment to strike, police said.