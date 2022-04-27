Guwahati: Twin Cylinder Blast Causes Massive Fire In Chenikuthi

A massive fire broke at a house in Guwahati’s Chenikuthi area on Wednesday evening.

Fortunately, nobody was in the house when the fire broke out that was triggered by twin cylinder blasts. The incident took place in KKB road.

It was not immediately ascertained as to who the owner of the house is, a source said, adding that no injuries or casualties were reported.

However, a young girl, who was in the vicinity during the incident, became unconscious due to the massive explosion. She has been taken to a nearby clinic for medical attention.

Meanwhile, around four fire tenders rushed to the spot and efforts to douse the fire is underway.

Latasil police also reached the scene and are taking stock of the situation.

Also Read: Guwahati: Husband-Wife Held For Stealing 'Shivalinga' From Temple