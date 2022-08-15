Mohan Bhagwat Hoists Tricolor at RSS Headquarters On 76th I-Day

On the occasion of 76th Independence Day, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday hoisted the tricolour at the Headquarters of the organisation in Nagpur followed by the national anthem.

Earlier, the RSS had changed its display picture on social media platforms following the call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

Ahead of his address, Modi arrived at Rajghat to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

Modi also inspected the Guard of Honour which was positioned directly in front of the National Flag across the moat below the ramparts.

On his arrival in the Red Fort, he was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar.

Later, a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard presented a general salute to the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, people are enthusiastically taking part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign commenced on Saturday and will run till Monday.