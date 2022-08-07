Guwahati: Decomposed Body Recovered Under Bharalu River

A decomposed body of an unidentified person was recovered underneath the Bharalu river bridge near ASTC Workshop in Guwahati’s Rupnagar area on Saturday evening.

According to reports, the man was dressed in blue jeans and shirt and the cause of the his death has not been ascertained yet.

The body was first spotted by locals floating in the canal after which they informed the police.

Later, police reached the spot and sent it for post-mortem.

Earlier on Friday, a body of a person was found in Guwahati’s Panjabari area.

the body was found near an under-construction building in front of Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in the Panjabari locality.

The deceased is being suspected to be a labourer involved in construction activities in the building, police said.