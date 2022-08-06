Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat Clinch Gold In Wrestling At CWG 22

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya won his first major gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) beating Nigeria’s Ebikewenimo Welson in the final.

Playing in the men’s 57 kilograms by technical superiority, he clinched the gold to bring India’s fourth in wrestling.

This was followed by Vinesh Phogat who won all three matches of in the women’s 54 kilograms category to bag another gold, fifth in wrestling at the sporting event.

The winner in the category was decided by the Nordic system where all competitors play against each other in a round robin manner. She won all her matches relatively easily to clinch gold.