Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat Clinch Gold In Wrestling At CWG 22

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya won his first major gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) beating Nigeria’s Ebikewenimo Welson in the final.
Playing in the men’s 57 kilograms by technical superiority, he clinched the gold to bring India’s fourth in wrestling.
This was followed by Vinesh Phogat who won all three matches of in the women’s 54 kilograms category to bag another gold, fifth in wrestling at the sporting event.
The winner in the category was decided by the Nordic system where all competitors play against each other in a round robin manner. She won all her matches relatively easily to clinch gold.
This was her third gold in CWG. She also has a World Championships bronze and a gold and bronze at the Asian Games.
Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Ravi Kumar Dahiya was too good for his opponents. He won both the matches against New Zealand’s Suraj Singh and Pakistan’s Asad Ali.
Earlier, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Deepak Punia had won golds in wrestling on Friday.