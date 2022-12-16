Top Stories

Guwahati: Dreaded Dacoit Nabbed From Nabin Nagar, Pistol Seized


Guwahati city police on Thursday night apprehended a dreaded dacoit from Nabin Nagar area.

The accused dacoit, identified as Rafiqul Islam, is a resident of Jania in Barpeta district.

Islam was arrested during an operation led by ADCP Central Kalyan K Pathak based on specific information about his whereabouts.

The police also recovered a pistol and one live cartridge from his possession.

It is learned that the arrested dacoit was involved in multiple crimes across the city.

Further investigation is on.

