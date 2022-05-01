Guwahati: Drugs Worth Rs 6 Crore Seized, 4 Held

Assam police on Sunday seized illicit drugs worth Rs 6 crore at Basistha in Guwahati and arrested four persons in connection to it.

The accused were identified as Calvin Klein, Mankhar Ronghang, Manik Ingti and Dhrubajyoti Bora.

According to sources, the consignment of drugs was being transported from Nagaon to Guwahati and was confiscated during a routine check today.

One of the peddlers confessed to the police that they were paid Rs 2000 to transport the drugs to the city.

The investigation is on to unearth further details into the drug racket.

Earlier on April 29, drugs worth Rs 20 crore were seized at Gossaigaon in Kokrajhar district.

Around 85 kilograms of opium and 3 kilograms of heroin were seized from a truck that was intercepted.

The police had intercepted the truck carrying these contrabands based on specific information.

The driver of the truck, identified as Mohanlal, was taken also into custody soon after.

