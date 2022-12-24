Guwahati: Earthen Lamp Sparks House Fire at Hengerabari

A house in Guwahati’s Hengerabari area was reduced to ashes after a massive fire broke out due to an earthen lamp.

The incident was reported at the residence of one Maneshwar Narzary at Shankardev Nagar in city’s Hengerabari area.

According to sources, the blaze broke out due to an earthen lamp that was lit in the temple area of the house. The fire spread further after a cylinder exploded.

Later, locals rushed to the scene and were able to douse the fire, however, the house was completely gutted, sources informed.

No injury or casualty was reported in the incident.

Earlier on Thursday night, at least nine business establishments were reduced to ashes in a massive fire that broke out at Tezpur in Assam’s Sonitpur district.

The blaze broke out at Mission Chariali area at around 11pm.

Property worth over Rs 50 lakhs were destroyed in the fire. The cause of the fire is suspected to be due to a short circuit.