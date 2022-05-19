Guwahati: Fake Call Centre Busted In Hatigaon, 15 Held

A fake international call centre has been busted in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area on Wednesday night.

Based on intelligence inputs, city police raided ‘O.A Business Solution’ for allegedly duping US, UK and European citizens on the pretext of "selling technology".

It is however not clear as to what technology the company tries to sell, police said, adding that that the matter is being looked into.

Police also seized computers, hard drives and other documents from the premises.

As many as 15 persons were arrested in connection to it.

Upon questioning, it was revealed that the company's headquarters is based in West Bengal.

Police also informed that the company had recently listed an advertisement in OLX for recruiting more employees.

Further investigation is on.

Also Read: Jorhat-Majuli Ferry Service Suspended