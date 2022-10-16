Guwahati: Five Held In ATM Fraud Case

As many as five people were arrested in Guwahati in connection with two ATM fraud cases.

Around 68 ATM cards were recovered from their possession.

Police said that the arrested individuals had fraudulently changed the ATM cards of unknown persons to withdraw money.

Sudhakar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Guwahati City Police said that two cases of ATM fraud were registered on October 4 and 5. After thorough investigation of the cases, Guwahati City Police have arrested five criminals.

"Two victims Rajib Das and Devendra Kalita had lodged two complaints and said that their ATM cards were changed by some people by showing to extend help them when they went to ATMs to withdraw money. When they returned home they came to know that, Rs 68,000 was withdrawn from one account and Rs 1.10 lakh was withdrawn from another account," he said.

After checking CCTV footage of the ATMs, police identified a car and arrested the owner of the car. After checking the details as to which account the money was transferred, police arrested another person.

"During interrogation, they revealed other persons' name and accordingly, we arrested three other persons last night," DCP Sudhakar Singh added.

The arrested persons were identified as Jiaul Hoque, Lutfur Rahman, Aminul, Hanifur and Shahidul, said police.

Police recovered and seized 68 numbers of ATM cards, Rs 15,000 in cash, three vehicles and six mobile phones in possession from them.