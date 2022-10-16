TheConclave2022: Session On Sports Infra and Potential Of NE

The fourth session for the second day of ‘The Conclave 2022’ organized by the Pratidin Media Group concluded today with the topic being “Sports infrastructure and the potential of Northeast India”.

The panelists for this session included Nayanmoni Saikia, Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Satish K. Sarhadi, Executive Director, Sports Authority of India (SAI) Bidyut Kalita, Sports Editor, Asomiya Pratidin, and Laishangbam Anita Chanu, Assistant Director, Youth Affairs & Sports, Manipur.

The session was moderated by senior journalist Mrinal Talukdar.

During the discussion, Laishangbam Anita said that players from Northeast are consistent in their own fields.

“Northeast players play for the country and not for fellowships of jobs. Their consistency is the key which is pivotal for the growth of an athlete,” she said.

She also highlighted the importance for hosting more assorted sporting events in the region like racing, hockey, shot put etc.

She added, “Sports is in our blood. We work hard, have a polite attitude and these are the best characteristics of a sportsperson. Our coaches are very good and when the coaches are good, it is pertinent that good sportsperson will also come up”.

On the hand, SAI executive director Satish K. Sarhadi said that there should be a focus on community sports. He also affirmed that SAI will do its part to provide quality infrastructure which has also improved technology.

“Northeast may lack sports infrastructure but there is definitely no lack of talent,” he asserted.

On being asked if recognition before peak is necessary, gold medalist Nayanmoni Saikia said that it has not affected her in any way.

“I have been in sports since 2000, almost my entire life. All of whom who played alongside me, are not there anymore, but I remained,” she said.

Journalist Bidyut Kalita said, “Elsewhere, athletes aspire to spend their lives in sports. But here in the Northeast, we are happy with the intent of getting a job through sports.”

Meanwhile, Laishangbam Anita said that if felicitation goes on too much, athletes lose their focus, which greatly affects their matches.

The conclave has been conceptualized with the aim to put forward and discuss the issues of Northeast India with the outcome serving as a roadmap towards a more inclusive development of the region.

The panel of speakers for the event include personalities from ministers, academicians, bureaucrats, journalists, and enforcers of law, activists, entrepreneurs, sportspersons and the likes, who have an active interest in the matters and work towards a common goal of combined progress.

The conclave is being held across two days on October 15 and 16 and has been organized in the national capital with the view that voices from the Northeast are heard in the power corridors of the nation.