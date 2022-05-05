Guwahati: Fraudster Arrested For Duping People At GMCH

Guwahati police have arrested a fraudster for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing services at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

According to reports, the accused, identified as Ranjan Dutta, allegedly took Rs 3000-4000 from attendants of patients, assuring them of cabins, ICU beds, report cards of patients, etc.

Dutta had collected the money from attendants on various occasions and later managed to escape.

Based on an FIR lodged by the GMCH management, Bhangagarh Police Station caught Dutta red-handed.

In view of the same, GMCH superintendent Dr Abhijit Sharma urged the citizens to not fall for such frauds in the future.

Earlier this year, a fraudster was arrested by Bhangagarh police for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing ICU beds at GMCH.

The accused identified as Biju Das allegedly demanded cash of Rs 7,500 from a person and collected Rs 5,000 as advance.

An FIR was lodged against him by the GMCH management after which he was caught red-handed.

