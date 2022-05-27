Guwahati: Fraudster Held For Duping Man On Pretext Of Renting His Car

Guwahati police have arrested a fraudster who was involved in duping a car owner on the pretext of paying a monthly income by leasing his four-wheeler vehicle.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Ramzan Ali, was apprehended from Kerala and was brought to Guwahati on a transit remand.

Police said that Ali allegedly approached the complainant in Guwahati eight months back and assured him of monthly income by leasing his Hyundai Accent car.

However, he faked his own false abduction in Nagaland and never contacted the complainant until an FIR was lodged at city’s Hatigaon police station recently.

Ali was later produced before the court.

