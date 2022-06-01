Guwahati: Govt Junior Engineer Arrested On Bribery Charges

The sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell on Wednesday apprehended a government junior engineer on bribery charges in Guwahati.

Debasish Das, JE, Directorate of Municipal Administration, was caught red handed while receiving a bribe of Rs 25,000 at his office located in city’s Dispur area.

According to sources, Das was nabbed after a trap was laid following a complaint lodged against Das by an individual identified as Kirti Kamal Tamuli.

Taking to Twitter, Special Director General of Police (DGP), Law and Order, GP Singh informed , “Today , Debashis Das, JE, Directorate of Municipal Administration has been caught red handed by the team of the @DIR_VAC_ASSAM while receiving bribe of INR 25000 at his office located in Dispur, Guwahati. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam @mygovassam.”