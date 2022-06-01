Guwahati: Govt Junior Engineer Arrested On Bribery Charges

The sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell on Wednesday apprehended a government junior engineer on bribery charges in Guwahati.
Debasish Das, JE, Directorate of Municipal Administration, was caught red handed while receiving a bribe of Rs 25,000 at his office located in city’s Dispur area.
According to sources, Das was nabbed after a trap was laid following a complaint lodged against Das by an individual identified as Kirti Kamal Tamuli.
Taking to Twitter, Special Director General of Police (DGP), Law and Order, GP Singh informed , “Today , Debashis Das, JE, Directorate of Municipal Administration has been caught red handed by the team of the @DIR_VAC_ASSAM while receiving bribe of INR 25000 at his office located in Dispur, Guwahati. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam @mygovassam.”
Earlier last month, the general manager of District Industries and Commerce centre in Darrang, Hemanta Talukdar, was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000.
Talukdar reportedly demanded a commission in lieu of sanctioning a loan to the complainant under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) scheme.
