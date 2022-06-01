Mizoram To Declare African Swine Fever Outbreak As 'State Disaster'

Mizoram government is likely to declare a ‘state disaster’ over an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in the state which killed over 37,000 pigs.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga had also approved the same, State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary minister Dr K Beichhua said on Tuesday, adding that an official notification will be released soon.

It may be mentioned that over 50 villages in seven districts of the state were affected by the ASF.

Since March 2021, more than 37,000 pigs have died due to ASF, causing huge monetary losses, the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department data released on May 25 revealed.

At least 14,174 pigs have been culled to prevent the outbreak from further spreading.

As many as 3,890 pigs have died and 3,264 culled due to ASF since February this year, the data said.

Further, the minister also said that the government has received funds to compensate farmers for their culled pigs.

