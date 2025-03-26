Guwahati Journalist Questioned Apex Bank Corruption, Gets Arrested Under SC/ST Act Instead

Senior journalist Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar was arrested late Tuesday night after being detained for questioning the Managing Director of Assam Cooperative Apex Bank amid a protest against alleged corruption.

Surprisingly, his arrest was made under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s Sections 351(2)/3(1)(r) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 2015—charges completely unrelated to the corruption allegations against Apex Bank’s MD, which was the primary focus of the protest.

The day began with Mazumdar covering a protest organized by Assam Jatiya Yuva Shakti against financial irregularities in Apex Bank. During the demonstration, he confronted the bank’s MD, Dambaru Saikia, with tough questions. Instead of brushing him off, Saikia reportedly invited him inside the bank—an invitation that soon turned into an ordeal.

Once inside, Mazumdar alleged that he was intimidated, and his phone was forcibly wiped of all video footage. Even other journalists were reportedly asked to delete their recordings. When Mazumdar pointed out that multiple media houses had already covered the protest, Saikia allegedly issued a chilling warning: "Then you won’t be spared."

From there, Mazumdar headed straight to Panbazar police station to file a complaint against Saikia. However, instead of registering his FIR, the police kept him at the station for hours without explanation. Shockingly, around 11:30 PM, he was arrested on charges of making an offensive remark toward a Scheduled Tribe individual—an allegation he vehemently denies.

His family, unaware of his situation, was left in the dark as he remained in police custody for over 12 hours. Even his wife’s attempts to provide him with necessary medication—critical for his diabetes—were reportedly blocked.

As the news of his arrest spread, journalists from across the spectruim, including Pranay Bordoloi, Sushanta Talukdar, Afrida Hussain, and Guwahati Press Club President Sushmita Goswami, rushed to the Panbazar police station. Standing outside until midnight, they condemned the arrest as a blatant attempt to silence the press.

Press Fraternity Strikes Back

In response, the Guwahati Press Club has announced a protest at 11 AM on Wednesday, calling Mazumdar’s arrest a "conspiratorial attack on press freedom." They have urged all journalists to unite against what they describe as an alarming misuse of power.

Meanwhile, from inside the police station, Mazumdar managed to send a message through his wife:

"I am being harassed simply for standing by the truth. Today, it’s me—tomorrow, it could be someone else. We must all rise and protest against this injustice."

